Best Western Wear to Live Out Your ‘Yellowstone’ Fantasies

8. Montana Silversmiths Vintage Bronze Texas Longhorn Buckle Get it

It’s tempting to get outlandish with the buckle, but we advise exercising a bit of restraint. Big, sure, but not too flashy and skip the rhinestones. The Bronze Longhorn Buckle strikes the balance, with a tasteful steer notched in the center of a filigree design, edged with rope. The bronze finish is the perfect touch.

[$130; montanasilversmiths.com]

