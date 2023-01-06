Style

Best Western Wear to Live Out Your ‘Yellowstone’ Fantasies

9. Howler Brothers Rounder Vest

Do cowboys wear puffy vests? Probably not. But the puffer is a staple of the winter wardrobe for a reason—extra pockets for your things and extra warmth for your torso—and the Howler Bros Rounder oozes retro Western vibes with a two-tone aesthetic with western yoke accents. It’s also stuffed with PrimaLoft insulation and built from a water-resistant rip-stop shell.

[$135; howlerbros.com]

