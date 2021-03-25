White sneakers are an icon of men’s fashion. Whether you want to make a big statement or convey quiet confidence, they’ll match any vibe. Not to mention, they’re an optimal choice for all-day (and all-night) comfort.

Far from mundane, white sneakers feature an endless variety of styles, ranging from high-tops to low-cut options, leather to canvas, old-school classics to new variations on the theme. The hard part is choosing the right one for you. To help with that decision, we’ve rounded up 12 white kicks from iconic brands like Nike and Adidas, as well as fresh looks from upstart brands including On and Cariuma.

Lace-up with confidence.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Whether you opt for the low-, mid- or high-top, this iconic basketball shoe instantly adds style points to your outfit. Take flight.

[$90; nike.com]

Reebok NPC II

In case you haven’t noticed, retro style is everywhere you look, and the NPC II is a great way to get in on the trend. It has been a footwear staple for over three decades and looks as cool today as it did in 1985.

[$75; reebok.com]

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes

If you’re shopping for white sneakers, you likely already know about Stan Smiths. They’re popular for a reason: These legendary sneakers set the bar for laid-back, sporty style.

[$85; adidas.com]

Veja V-10 Leather White Black

It’s good to stand out from the crowd. French shoemaker Veja adds distinctive flair to its V-10s with old-school paneling, unique branding details, and sustainably sourced materials.

[$150; veja-store.com]

Etnies Fader

These fashionable and functional skate shoes from Etnies represent street style at its best. Roll on.

[$67; etnies.com]

Koio Capri Triple White

Handmade in Italy using premium leather, there’s not a stitch out of place on these beautifully minimalist white sneakers.

[$268; koio.co]

Converse Chuck 70

This 50-year-old American classic is the epitome of timeless style. With their updated cushy insole and tougher canvas upper, these Chucks are more comfortable and durable than ever.

[$85; converse.com]

Cariuma Off-White Canvas

Sustainability is stylish. These canvas beauties from eco-conscious Brazilian brand Cariuma are good for the planet and your summer style, too.

[$79; cariuma.com]

Vans Slip-On

These slip-on kicks from Vans are easy to wear and offer up a sleek, lace-free take on the white sneaker theme. Plus, they’ve been forever immortalized as menswear staple—thanks, Daniel.

[$50; vans.com]

On The Roger Centre Court

Swiss footwear brand On is best known for its unique trail and running shoes, but the company has expanded into casual wear, too. These sneakers—designed in partnership with Roger Federer—fuse retro style with high-tech comfort.

[$190; on-running.com]

Allbirds Tree Runners

Knit kicks are underrated. Made from renewable materials that naturally conform to your feet, the Tree Runners deliver all-day comfort, with or without socks.

[$95; allbirds.com]

Salomon XT-6 Advanced

What feels great on the trail and looks cool on the sidewalk? This technical sneaker from Salomon. It’s a versatile pick that can handle whatever the day throws at you.

[$185; endclothing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!