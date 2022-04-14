10. Rothy’s The RS01 Sneaker Get It

Preserving your sneakers’ out-of-the-box glow isn’t easy. If keeping your sneaks clean gives you anxiety, then grab this pair from Rothy’s—they’re machine washable. The footwear startup’s RS01 sneaker is knit with sustainable threads made from repurposed plastic water bottles. They’re sturdy but flexible, so they don’t require any break-in. They also boast a terry-lined tongue and contoured footbed for next-level comfort.

[$175; rothys.com]

