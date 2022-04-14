11. Common Projects Original Achilles Get It

If there’s one white sneaker exalted to cult status, it’s Common Projects’ Original Achilles. For the uninitiated, the signature gold foil stamp near the heel is what makes this pair stand out from the pack. These refined low-tops go with practically any outfit imaginable, from a casual tee and shorts to a linen suit.

[Starting at $411; saksfifthavenue.com]

