12. Reebok Floatride Energy 4

The fourth iteration of Reebox’s Floatride Energy is a highly versatile pair of white sneakers. These cushioned, responsive running shoes are made with 30 percent recycled materials. Although they’re built for performance, they sport discreet embroidery and synthetic leather accents for a dash of style, too—a great choice for situations when you’ll be on your feet all day.

$110

