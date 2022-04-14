Style

The Best White Sneakers: Ace Your Summer Wardrobe With Picks for Every Style and Budget

13. Sperry Harbormaster 2.0 Sneaker

Earlier this year, Sperry launched its first-ever Sport collection optimized for water-based pursuits, and the lineup includes a fresh take on the brand’s original athletic sea sneaker. The Harbormaster has been revamped with a waterproof hydrophobic upper that moves with your feet. The outsoles also feature Adaptive Wave-Siping technology to enhance traction on all surfaces, and improved cushioning in the midsole will dull engine vibrations when on deck.

[$80; sperry.com]

