14. Ermenegildo Zegna Off White Deerskin Triple Stitch Sneakers Get It

The defining feature on Zegna’s minimalist slip-ons is the signature triple-crossing elastic lace-ups—a visual (and functional) nod to hand-stitched tailoring that’ll keep bare or sock-clad feet secure. Impressively light, the sneakers are crafted of supple deerskin that will mold to your feet over time.

[$795; zegna.com]

