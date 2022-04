15. Axel Arigato Hooper Vegan Sneaker Get It

The tennis-inspired Hooper sneakers from this hip Swedish brand are entirely vegan; each pair is made hand using PETA-approved materials like a post-consumer recycled polyester lining. Axel Arigato branding is emblazoned on the uppers as well as stamped into the recycled rubber soles.

[$235; axelarigato.com]

