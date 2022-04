16. APL TechLoom Wave Get It

With a one-piece upper constructed from high-elastic Techloom fabric, APL’s Wave sneakers are stretchy enough to adapt to all kinds of movements. Tuck your laces into the integrated lace loop for a more streamlined look, or remove them entirely to convert these sneaks into stylish slip-ons.

[$245; athleticpropulsionlabs.com]

