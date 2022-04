17. Koio Garda Get It

Koio’s kicks are made by hand in Italy using LWG-certified sustainable leather. The brand’s easy-wearing Garda slip-ons ride on a durable rubber sole, and they feature elasticated panels for flexibility and an OrthoLite insole for comfort. The white colorway is named “Dolomite” after the snow-capped peaks of the famed northern Italian mountain range.

[$275; koio.co]

