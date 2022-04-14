Style

The Best White Sneakers: Ace Your Summer Wardrobe With Picks for Every Style and Budget

18. Hoka One One Bondi SR

Hoka devotees often wax poetic about the brand’s insanely comfy kicks. Sure, the chunky white design of the new Bondi SR sneakers firmly places them in “Dad shoe” territory. But we suspect you’ll also be praising their cloud-like cushioning, memory foam collar, and grippy slip-resistant outsoles after spending a whole day on your feet in these kicks.

[$170; hoka.com]

