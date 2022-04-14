19. M. Gemi The Tanio Get It

Boutique Italian shoemaker M. Gemi produces a ton of different footwear styles, from boots to loafers, all fatto a mano in its Tuscan workshop. The Tanio, a sneaker style introduced this year, is one of the best leather lace-up sneakers around. Everyone will admire the sleek patchwork of leather and suede on the upper, and you’ll extol the virtues of the removable anatomical footbed, which is equipped with plush high-density foam.

[$248; mgemi.com]

