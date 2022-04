20. Officine Générale Asahi Sneakers Get It

Officine Générale’s too-cool-for-school Asahis are made in Kurume, Japan, a region famous for giving rise to numerous home-grown sneaker brands. This two-tone pair features a summer-appropriate 100-percent cotton canvas upper that’s complemented by a striking gray rubber sole.

[$165; us.officinegenerale.com]

