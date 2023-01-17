3. Wellen Blanket Chore Coat Get it

At first glance, you might not think this is a traditional blanket coat, but it actually has more in common with the coats of yesteryear than you’d think, starting with the material. Wellen used a combination of blanket-weight recycled polyester and wool for warmth. The pattern is pulled from old-school western blankets. It’s more surf bum than frontier cowboy, but it’s warm as hell so we’re not complaining.

[$450; huckberry.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!