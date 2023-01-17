4. Faherty ThunderVoice Eagle Cardigan Get it

Faherty collaborated with Native artist Lehi ThunderVoice Eagle to create the pattern of this sweater, which was inspired by southwestern sunsets. The material is an incredibly soft alpaca wool blended with rayon and nylon for stretch. We really like the details of this sweater, like the oversized shawl collar and horn buttons.

[$398; fahertybrand.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!