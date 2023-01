5. Orvis Surplus Wool Shawl Cardigan Get it

Orvis pulled its inspiration for this cardigan from World War II military blankets. The look is obviously more restrained, but the result is just as warm. The heavy wool sweater has horn buttons and hand stitching at the pockets for a vintage look.

[$220; orvis.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!