6. Outerknown Blanket Shirt

Style and sustainability come together in this blanket-weight shirt. Surf brand Outerknown uses 100 percent organic cotton twill that’s been recycled and buttons made from tagua palm nuts gathered off the forest floor. It’s squarely in the “shacket” territory, but you’ll notice the heft of the shirt when you put it on. You can choose from a variety of different styles, but we think these stripes are on point.

[$148; outerknown.com]

