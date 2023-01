7. Pendleton Brownsville Shearling-Collar Coat Get it

Heritage brand Pendleton knows a thing or two about blankets, and they used their own blanket-weight wool to build this coat. The vibrant, southwest print follows tradition, but the snap buttons and sheepskin collar veer from the standard path.

[$391; pendleton-usa.com]

