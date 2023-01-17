8. Filson Mackinaw Wool Cape Coat Get it

Filson, revered for its hardy wool coats built for rugged outdoor use, offers up the Mackinaw Cape Coat for a work-ready option. Made with 100 percent virgin wool from Mackinaw sheep raised in the Pacific Northwest, the thick coat—26 ounces of wool with a double layer over the shoulders—is naturally water repellent and will keep you warm even in a chilly downpour.

