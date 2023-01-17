9. Ralph Lauren Southwestern Wool-Blend Sweater Jacket Get it

Noted western wear enthusiasts Ralph Lauren (the founder has a 16,000-acre ranch in Colorado) made this sweater jacket out of 99 percent virgin Australian wool with a bit of cashmere thrown in for softness. It’s knitted from 13 different yarns to make the striking southwestern pattern. Genuine horn buttons throughout add an authentic touch.

[$1,200; ralphlauren.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!