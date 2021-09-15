The Best Work Boots & Safety Boots for All-Day Comfort

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you work a physically laborious job, you know firsthand how important it is to have comfortable clothing. Not just comfortable clothing, but protective clothing. Because you want to be on your toes mentally at all times so you don’t have any accidents. But if any accidents do come up, you have a better chance of ending up without a scratch. Which is why you need a good pair of work boots in your life.

For most, a good pair of work boots come with steel toes. That way if you drop anything during your job, you have a better chance of not breaking your toes. Which is something we all want to avoid. But there are all kinds of work boots out there, some of which are better suited for some jobs while others are built for others. A lot of which needs to be taken into account when you’re looking for a new pair.

Working construction is going to mean you need a different pair of work boots than a regular blue-collar job. They need to be really comfortable but incredibly durable and strong. These boots are going to take a beating. And you want to make sure you’re spending money on boots that won’t fall apart in short order. These need to last a while. And the work boots we have found for you guys will definitely last.

We went through a lot of options over at Amazon to find the best work boots for all sorts of men. Construction-friendly boots and general work boots for anyone looking to improve their footwear situation. All of which are we choose for different reasons. So you can definitely find a pair that will work for your needs. All you need to do is scroll on down and look at our choices.

Best Safety & Steel Toe Boots for Construction Work

Dr. Martens Ironbridge Steel Toe Heavy Industry Boots

Want a good ole fashioned shoe that comes with a sturdy steel toe to keep your piggies safe? Then these Doc Martens are for you. They will provide plenty of comfort during the day with their welted footbed, as well as plenty of support. And you’ll look pretty good in them as well. Construction work is not too difficult for these boots and you can’t go wrong with them.

Best for: Steel Toe

Get It: Pick up the Dr. Martens Ironbridge Steel Toe Heavy Industry Boots ($135) at Amazon

Timberland PRO 6 Inch Rigmaster XT Steel-Toe Waterproof Work Boot

Not only do these Timbs provide you with a steel toe to keep your feet safe from falling debris, but they also come with a protective sole to help keep your feet supported during the day. Not only that, but they’re also gonna stay protected from the rain, thanks to their waterproof design. You can have a much better day on the lot with these on your feets.

Best for: Steel Toe and Protective Soles

Get It: Pick up the Timberland PRO 6 Inch Rigmaster XT Steel-Toe Waterproof Work Boot ($138; was $170) at Amazon

Caterpillar Threshold Waterproof Steel Toe Industrial Boot

Maybe you want a boot to wear down to the next job that is lightweight. Well, Caterpillar is here to deliver such a boot. They may not have a steel toe, but they have a strong leather outer design with a strong sole to keep you supported and comfortable all day.

Best for: Lightweight

Get It: Pick up the Caterpillar Threshold Waterproof Steel Toe Industrial Boot ($80; was $94) at Amazon

Best General Work Boots

STEEL EDGE Non-Slip Steel Toe Work Boots

Not all work boots look good. Especially steel toe boots. But you can look like a million bucks at work or out on the town with these STEEL EDGE boots. They’ve got a strong leather design and a strong steel toe that can keep you safe on the job. You won’t end up slipping on the job with these soles. All you gotta do is look at these to fall in love with them.

Best for: Steel Toe Boots That Look Good

Get It: Pick up the STEEL EDGE Non-Slip Steel Toe Work Boots ($50; was $63) at Amazon

Timberland PRO Direct Attach Boot

Really, you can never go wrong with a pair of Timbs. They just scream good looks and they do so for a reason. That streamlined look with the great leather design is something to behold. And you will feel comfortable all day long with a good deal of protection. Foot fatigue is a thing of the past with these waterproof wonders.

Best for: Classic boots

Get It: Pick up the Timberland PRO Direct Attach Boot ($140) at Amazon

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot

For a different pair of lightweight boots that are good for most workloads, Columbia has you covered. They’ve got a lightweight design, but that doesn’t mean they skimp on the protection. You’ll have a strong grip that won’t slip while you work and a waterproof design to keep surprise storms at bay. Work is less of an issue with these in your life.

Best for: Lightweight

Get It: Pick up the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot ($76; was $90) at Amazon

WOLVERINE Overpass 6″ Composite Toe Waterproof Insulated Work Boot

Work outside a lot? Then that means you tend to deal with being caught in the rain more than most. And that means you need a pair of boots like these from WOLVERINE. A company that delivers great items for the working man on a consistent basis, and these are no exception. Rain is no issue, there’s an abrasion-resistant toe, and a strong footbed that’ll keep you on clouds all day.

Best for: Waterproof

Get It: Pick up the WOLVERINE Overpass 6″ Composite Toe Waterproof Insulated Work Boot ($140; was $160) at Amazon

Under Armour Stellar Military and Tactical Boot

When it comes to working in the elements doing hard labor, you can’t argue with combat boots. Boots designed for the military man to truck along in the worst conditions are certainly worthy for a day of hard labor. And these from Under Armour can definitely bring you all the protection and comfort you need on a hard day.

Best for: Combat Boots

Get It: Pick up the Under Armour Stellar Military and Tactical Boot ($81; was $85) at Amazon

