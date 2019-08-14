The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re having trouble getting into shape, completing that pesky project, or just getting your life back on track, experts agree: Clearly stating your goals and keeping track of your progress is one of the best motivators you can find. If you really want to crush your goals, fitness, entrepreneurial, or personal, get yourself a journal and start writing in it, every day. Of course, some journals are just for writing, sketching, or notes. And that’s fine. They also make great gifts. What’s the best journal for men? We searched around and chose The SELF Journal as our Best Overall Journal for men.

The SELF Journal strikes the ideal balance between time management, goals, and gratitude. It’s a science-backed 13-week program designed by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. But it’s great for most anybody who’s having trouble getting started, or staying motivated.

Why Journal?

From scientists to fitness trainers, life coaches to job recruiters, experts around the world are practically unanimous in saying the best way to reach your goals is to spend some time with them before you try to tackle them. Think about them. Spitball them, troubleshoot them. Winnow them down to their bare essence. Think about what you really want, and why. It’s a pretty deep soul-searching process, and the best way to figure it out is to write down your thoughts.

Don’t tap them into your phone, and don’t type out a Word doc. Write it down, pen to paper. You’ll see your goals take shape and come to life. Once you know exactly what you’re trying to achieve, then it’s much easier to figure out how to get there. A journal will help you decide on a plan of attack, and stick to it.

We chose The SELF Journal as our Best Journal for Men because it lays out a plan for success. You just fill in the details. This doesn’t have to be a diary. You’re not trying to “get in touch with your feelings” or whatever (unless you are). It’s more about accountability, tracking your progress, and seeing results. It’s about crushing your goals, and living your best life.

But self-improvement isn’t the only reason for a man to have a journal. Writing, drawing, sketching, or even just cutting and measuring—guys have all kinds of reasons for writing stuff down.

Here are some of the other journals for men we liked:

Ohm Store Lokta Journal—Handmade in Nepal, it uses tree-free lokta paper. We liked it because of the rough edging of the paper. It adds a rugged feel to the book, and no two are alike;

NewMe Fitness/Nutrition Logbook—Whether you’re doing cardio, weightlifting, or CrossFit, you can track which muscles you’re working on, the exercises you’re doing, and how many sets. And log your food/calorie intake;

Newestor—Perfect for travelers and those juggling multiple projects, four elastic bands in the spine hold one bind each of Ruled, Plain, and Graph paper. It also includes a PVC zip pouch, pen, and binder clip;

Poromo—This large, writer-friendly, soft leather journal comes with 100 sheets of 100gsm paper—but its innovative design lets you swap in notebooks any time you need new paper or just want a new surface to write on.

Check out the rest of our Best Journals for Men below.