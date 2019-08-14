The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best Basic GET IT!

Amazon Basics Classic

If you’re looking for a good quality, no-frills notebook, look no further than Amazon’s house brand. With 240 ruled pages, it’s ideal for the office, the trip, or the workshop. It has a cardboard-bound cover and acid-free paper.

Expandable innner pocket lets you stash notes, cards, or whatever.

PROS:

-Some people are particular about their journals; if you’re not, this is the one for you.

-8.2″x5″

CONS:

-Comes in black only.

Get It: Pick up the Classic Lined Notebook ($10) at Amazon