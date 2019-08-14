The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best Business JournalGET IT!
Too Personal A5 Combination Lock Journal
Sometimes you want to keep your personal writings and information a secret. It’s especially important in business. This locking binder journal should do the trick. You could spend far more on a business notebook.
And because it’s a binder, you can refill it with most any A5 size paper.
PROS:
-You set the combination.
-9″x7″.
CONS:
–It’s wrapped in faux leather, but it’s available in four colors; we like this Wine Red.
Get It: Pick up this Too Personal A5 Combination Lock Journal ($25) at Amazon