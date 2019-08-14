The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best for Drawing and Sketching GET IT!

Ohm Store Handmade Nepalese Lokta Journal

Individually stitched and bound with genuine rustic buffalo leather and 96 sheets of thick, authentic lokta paper, it’s handmade in Nepal. By buying this journal, you’re supporting Nepalese artisans and preserving a 1,000-year-old Nepalese tradition of making lokta paper by hand.

The pages are roughly cut to create unruly, untamed deckle edges, then handbound in leather with a loop closure and hand stitching. Every one is slightly different.

PROS:

-Three colors available: brown, chocolate brown (shown), and tan.

-Perfect five-star rating.

-8.3″x6.7″.

CONS:

-No lines on the paper, but each journal is unique.

