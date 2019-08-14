The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best for GiftingGET IT!
Skymark Home
This stylish and rustic notebook set features a front card pocket, a gold clip, an internal plastic zip pocket, and several card holder slots. 90 refillable lined sheets make it useful for years to come.
Gift set includes a classy black gift box and gold, leather-wrapped ball point pen.
PROS:
-Refillable
-Soft, real leather cover with embossed compass rose.
CONS:
-Buffalo leather can show signs of rustic wear, even when new; this patina is normal.
