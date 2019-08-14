The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best for Gifting GET IT!

Skymark Home

This stylish and rustic notebook set features a front card pocket, a gold clip, an internal plastic zip pocket, and several card holder slots. 90 refillable lined sheets make it useful for years to come.

Gift set includes a classy black gift box and gold, leather-wrapped ball point pen.

PROS:

-Refillable

-Soft, real leather cover with embossed compass rose.

CONS:

-Buffalo leather can show signs of rustic wear, even when new; this patina is normal.

Get It: Pick up the Skymark Home Leather Journal ($30) at Amazon