The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Elan Publishing Company Small Field Book
This stitched leather notebook holder comes with five Elan Field Notes memo books. It’s compatible with Moleskine’s ever-popular Cahier field books, which are far pricier. It’ll slide right down into your hip pocket.
It’s also available in a larger size, and in two additional cover designs.
PROS:
-4.8-star rating.
-5.5″x3.5″.
CONS:
-The notebook is too large to fit in a shirt pocket, but it’s perfect for a jacket pocket.
