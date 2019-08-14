The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best for Makers & Craftsmen GET IT!

Elan Publishing Company Small Field Book

This stitched leather notebook holder comes with five Elan Field Notes memo books. It’s compatible with Moleskine’s ever-popular Cahier field books, which are far pricier. It’ll slide right down into your hip pocket.

It’s also available in a larger size, and in two additional cover designs.

PROS:

-4.8-star rating.

-5.5″x3.5″.

CONS:

-The notebook is too large to fit in a shirt pocket, but it’s perfect for a jacket pocket.

Get It: Pick up the Elan Publishing Company Small Field Book ($25) at Amazon