The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best for Tracking Fitness & Nutrition GET IT!

NewMe Fitness/Nutrition Logbook

Research shows tracking your daily exercise and food in a fitness journal helps you reach your goals sooner—and maintain your results for the long term. This workout and food journal includes 66 dual-page spreads.

Whether you’re doing cardio, weightlifting, or CrossFit, you can track information like which muscle groups you’re working on, the specific exercises you’re doing, and how many sets you performed. And log your food/calorie intake.

PROS:

-Also available as just a fitness journal format

-8.5″x5.5″

CONS:

-Good for about 60 days, but that’s long enough to see results.

Get It: Pick up the NewMe Fitness Workout Logbook ($15) at Amazon