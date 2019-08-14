The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best for Weightlifters GET IT!

The Lift Log

This might be the most comprehensive workout-focused journal on the market. You get six full months of tracking—more than 180 pages of blank templates. Track every lift, every rep, every cardio session for every day of the week.

This workout journal has space to record notes, nutrition, and more. Set your goals, track your goals, and crush your goals.

PROS:

–Durable hard cover is scratch- and water-resistant.

-Compact; fits in your gym bag.

CONS:

-We wish there was a tab system to switch between sections more quickly.

Get It: Pick up The Lift Log ($20) at Amazon