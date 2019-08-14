The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best for WritingGET IT!
Lemome A5
More than 800 reviewers rate this notebook 4.7 stars. With lay-flat, 180-degree design and an expandable pocket for business cards, notes, and more, this is a great travel-sized journal. The pen loop is on the outside of the binding, keeping the pages from separating from the cover.
90 sheets of thick, high-quality ruled paper resist bleeding and tearing, as well as hasty, hard erasures.
PROS:
-Available in four colors: blue, brown, grey, and mint green.
-A5 size: 8.4″x5.7″.
CONS:
-Some reviewers wished they had an A4 size so they can also use it for work.
