The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Moleskine Classic Collection
The best-selling—and most-reviewed—journal on Amazon is the one that sets the standard. Of course, Moleskine quality is legendary. The Classic Collection features bold new colors and a variety of page layouts to choose from.
Includes all the characteristic elements of the legendary Moleskine: rounded corners, ivory pages, elastic closure, bookmark ribbon, and expandable back pocket, enclosed within a colorful hard cover.
PROS:
-In 15 colors with dotted, plain, ruled, or squared paper.
-8.25″x5″.
CONS:
-Paper is only 70gms, but if you go pencil or ball-point you’ll be fine.
Moleskine Large Classic ($15)