The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Moleskine Classic Collection

The best-selling—and most-reviewed—journal on Amazon is the one that sets the standard. Of course, Moleskine quality is legendary. The Classic Collection features bold new colors and a variety of page layouts to choose from.

Includes all the characteristic elements of the legendary Moleskine: rounded corners, ivory pages, elastic closure, bookmark ribbon, and expandable back pocket, enclosed within a colorful hard cover.

PROS:

-In 15 colors with dotted, plain, ruled, or squared paper.

-8.25″x5″.

CONS:

-Paper is only 70gms, but if you go pencil or ball-point you’ll be fine.

Get It: Pick up the Moleskine Large Classic ($15) at Amazon