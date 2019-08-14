The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best Moleskine Alternative GET IT!

Minimalism Art

Available in several colors, this San Francisco company gets high marks from reviewers who tried it as an alternative to Moleskine. It’s got a professional, distinguised appearance with 96 sheets of lined paper, making it perfect for the office or for work travel.

Bound with a hard cover with an internal accordion pocket, right now all colors of this A5 size are 41 percent off.

PROS:

-Comes in several sizes, including A4, A5, B5, A6, and A7.

-Thread-bound.

CONS:

-Perfect for those who prefer simple, clean styling.

Get It: Pick up the Minimalism Art A5 (starting at $9) at Amazon