The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

The SELF Journal

A productivity journal designed by and for entrepreneurs, The SELF Journal is used by Daymond John of Shark Tank as well as thousands of goal-smashers, executives, and fitness pros focused on tracking habits, increasing productivity, and planning projects.

More than simply a planner, each day it follows a science-backed Daily Structure for Success, including: Morning & Nightly Gratitude, Today’s Targets & Goals, a 6am-9pm daily schedule, and plenty of space for notes.

Whether you want to start a business, increase performance, get in shape, write a book, or just hold yourself accountable and get your life on track, The SELF Journal can help you hit your target in 13 weeks. It’s the perfect balance of time management, goals, and gratitude.

PROS:

-Undated, so if you miss day, don’t sweat it.

-8.2″x5.5″.

CONS:

-13 weeks is great for goal-crushing; after that you’ll need to buy another but it’s worth it.

