The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best Planner for Motivation GET IT!

Goal Crazy Undated 90-day Planner

Got big plans and dreams but aren’t sure how to achieve them? This guided planner and journal balances goals with tasks to give you the structure you need to do more than just get through each day. It uses a minimalist approach to prioritize and plan. With goal tracking, gratitude journaling, and the occasional affirmation, it will help you improve your attitude and mindset.

The tracker breaks down your goals into monthly, weekly, and daily steps, then tracks your progress to give keep you accountable to follow through.

PROS:

-Designed with input of life coaches and entrepreneurs.

-Far more than just a planner or calendar.

-8.2″x5.8″

CONS:

-Only good for 90 days and not refillable; but once you acheive these goals you’ll want to start new ones anyway.

Get It: Pick up the Goal Crazy Planner ($26) at Amazon