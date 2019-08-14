The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Sovereign-Gear Passport Pocket Journal

This compact, passport-sized leather journal fits in pockets, bags, or backpacks. It measures 5.4″x4.3″, it fits most A6 notebooks. They’re bound with elastic straps in the binding that allow for simple refiilling and easy customization.

Ideal as an EDC item, it includes three paper packs: cream unlined, cream lined, and brown plain. It also sports a PVC zipper pocket and comes with a pen.

PROS:

-Genuine leather.

-85% five-star rating.

CONS:

-The wrap around cord might be distracting, but just tie it around or keep it out of the way.

Get It: Pick up the Sovereign-Gear Passport Pocket Journal ($24) at Amazon