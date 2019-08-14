The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best Refillable GET IT!

Poromo Leather Journal

In the market for a large, writer-friendly journal? This soft leather cover comes with 100 sheets of 100gsm paper—but its innovative design lets you swap in notebooks any time you need new paper.

Made of crazy horse leather that will age with character, the binding has a lay-flat design to allow you to write all night long.

PROS:

-Will last for years, and the leather will develop a fine patina.

-6″x9″.

CONS:

-The included paper comes unlined, but most any A5 notebook can slip right in.

