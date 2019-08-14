The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Best Rustic GET IT!

Moonster

Wrapped in supple genuine leather, this notebook features 120 sheets of blank, off-white 120 gsm paper that’s hand-crafted with recycled cotton, so it’s acid- and tree-free. The hand-cut asymmetric flap and cover with hand-stitched Coptic leather binding secures the pages firmly.

All Moonster products are ethically sourced and fairly traded. With every journal purchased, Moonster donates a percentage of profits to Tehila, a non-profit organization in Zambia that promotes the prevention of child cruelty.

PROS:

-1,400 reviewers rate it 4.8 stars.

-7″x5″; also available in 8″x6″ size.

CONS:

-Best for artistic types; not ideal for lists or work.

Get It: Pick up the Moonster Leather Journal Writing Notebook ($25) at Amazon