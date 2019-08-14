The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Most Versatile GET IT!

Newestor

Stay organized wherever life takes you. Perfect for travelers and those juggling multiple projects, use it for daily reminders, as a personal journal, as a quick sketchbook, and more.

Four elastics in the spine hold the included three binds of 100gsm paper: one each of Ruled, Plain, and Graph. It also includes a PVC zip pouch, pen, and binder clip.

PROS:

-Genuine leather cover.

-8.5″x4.5″.

-Paper refills are easy.

CONS:

-It’s currently only available in brown.

Get It: Pick up the Newestor Traveler’s Notebook ($26 with coupon) at Amazon