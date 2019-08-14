The 17 Best Journals on Amazon

Most VersatileGET IT!
Newestor
Stay organized wherever life takes you. Perfect for travelers and those juggling multiple projects, use it for daily reminders, as a personal journal, as a quick sketchbook, and more.
Four elastics in the spine hold the included three binds of 100gsm paper: one each of Ruled, Plain, and Graph. It also includes a PVC zip pouch, pen, and binder clip.
PROS:
-Genuine leather cover.
-8.5″x4.5″.
-Paper refills are easy.
CONS:
-It’s currently only available in brown.
