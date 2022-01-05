Big Year Ahead! DXL Big + Tall Looks Forward (With Some Great Looks) To 2022!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Stepping into the new year on the right foot is easy, especially if you have the right looks, right?

DXL Big + Tall has some big plans for 2022–starting by showcasing their customers and the Big + Tall community as a whole, promoting their valued guests’ style and unique stories. Along with that, they’re also showing how Big + Tall guys can take their style up a notch whether they’re getting away or staying put.

You’ll find top brands, like Polo Ralph Lauren, Nautica, and Callaway as well as exclusive looks from Psycho Bunny, Reebok, and vineyard vines. And with revolutionary fits, designed specifically for guys who wear sizes XL to 8XL with waists 38” to 70” – you’ll find exactly what you need, in the right fit you just can’t find anywhere else.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!