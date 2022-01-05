Big Year Ahead! DXL Big + Tall Looks Forward (With Some Great Looks) To 2022!

Callaway Heritage Jacquard Golf Polo Shirt GET IT!

Is hitting the links more your speed this winter? Well, if your climate is warm (you’re lucky) or if you’re flying south, we recommend this lightweight polo from Callaway. With Swing Tech™ technology and added stretch, you’ll get a maximum range of motion, while Opti-Dri™ moisture-wicking technology keeps you dry, and cooling technology that transfers heat away from your body to keep you cool. Pair it with your favorite Callaway golf pants and shorts for head-to-toe style. And bonus, it’s made of eco-friendly recycled polyester.

Get It: Pick up the Callaway Heritage Jacquard Golf Polo Shirt ($90) at DXL Big + Tall

