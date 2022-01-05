Big Year Ahead! DXL Big + Tall Looks Forward (With Some Great Looks) To 2022!

Oak Hill Jacket-Relaxer Windowpane Sport Coat GET IT!

Getting dressed up for work or going out? DXL has ideas. If you’re a sport coat kind of guy, you can dress it up (with a button-down shirt and leather shoes) or down (a tee underneath, jeans, and sneakers). Whatever direction you go in, it’s the right way. Check out this exclusive sport coat from Oak Hill, made with hidden Jacket-Relaxer insets to give you the freedom to move without restriction.

Get It: Pick up the Oak Hill Jacket-Relaxer Windowpane Sport Coat ($178) at DXL Big + Tall

Check out DXL.COM or any of their 250+ stores nationwide for more great style and an experience like no other.

