Big Year Ahead! DXL Big + Tall Looks Forward (With Some Great Looks) To 2022!

Reebok Speedwick Hooded Fleece Jacket GET IT!

Maybe athletic-inspired outfits are your jam. That’s good because DXL has a lot to choose from. Could this be the year you go from dark, solid colors to more colorful and coordinated looks? It might be. We like another look you’ll only find at DXL, the Reebok Speedwick Hooded Fleece Jacket…and matching pants. Definitely not your typical tracksuit, but perfect for keeping comfortable doing whatever you want.

Get It: Pick up the Reebok Speedwick Hooded Fleece Jacket ($60) at DXL Big + Tall

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!