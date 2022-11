Vital Drive Training Long Sleeve Shirt GET IT!

This long sleeve is gonna be great to have for workouts or as part of a layered outfit when it gets really cold out there. Whatever you choose to use it for, it’s gonna look amazing and feel like a dream.

See It! Get the Vital Drive Training Long Sleeve Shirt ($54; was $88) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!