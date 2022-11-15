Black Friday Makes This Guess Faux-Shearling Overcoat an Easy Pickup

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to add some new style to your wardrobe. But now may be the best time, because the holiday season is upon us which means the deals are abundant. Deals that are so amazing that you can head on over to Macy’s right now and pick up this Guess Faux-Shearling Overcoat for your winter wardrobe needs.

The Guess Faux-Shearling Overcoat is a must-own in our minds. Right off the bat, you just need to look at it. It’s a stunning piece of work that will add a ton of style and class to your wardrobe. Throw this on over your outfit when you go out and you will look like a boss wherever you go. Can’t go wrong with that.

Comfort is also high when it comes to this Guess Faux-Shearling Overcoat. It’s lined with that faux-shearling material so you get a good deal of warmth when you go out in the cold. Not to mention it feels good on the skin. And it’s waterproof to add even more protection from the winter weather that is ahead of us.

All of that comes into play thanks to the high level of craft achieved over there at Macy’s. Using polyester and faux fur, this jacket is made to handle the winter weather. And it’s made to last, with a highly durable design that will ensure it stays with you for a good long time. At this price, you’re getting quite the bang for your buck.

Enjoy the rest of your Fall and Winter in style as well as comfort with this Guess Faux-Shearling Overcoat in your life. Be sure to get it now as the sales price is so good that stock is sure to run out fast. Not to mention that the sale won’t last forever. In our minds, this is a must-own pickup and you won’t regret spending the money on it.

Get It: Pick up the Guess Faux-Shearling Overcoat ($140; was $350) at Macy’s

