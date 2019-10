For Healthier Hair Get It

Think dandruff comes from a dry scalp? Nope. It happens when your scalp overproduces oil, clogging the pores, and that creates flakes, says Bowe. Which is why an oil-sucking charcoal shampoo is genius. Plus, she says, the shampoo can pull out particles of pollution that collect on your scalp and may stall hair growth. Our pick: Apotheke Charcoal Shampoo.

[$24; apothekeco.com]