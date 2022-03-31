Blu Atlas Review: Why It’s the Best Men’s Skincare Brand

This is sponsored content with Blue Atlas.

With so many men’s skincare brands, it’s hard to know when one is actually worth your time and money. Whether you’re new to the grooming and self-care scene or have been here a while, you know many products appear similar and seem to offer the same benefits or results.

So what does make a skincare brand worth your time? We think some clear indicators and markers can highlight a truly valuable and exceptional brand. It’s time to pore over the Blu Atlas business model, company values, and their promise to men.

Let’s deconstruct this men’s skincare brand to examine where their greatness stems from.

Science, not gimmicks

The best men’s skincare brands focus on creating high-quality products that deliver clear results. That’s why we love Blu Atlas. They spend less money on advertising and more money on science-backed research to design the best products for men.

Each skincare item is a well-researched product that includes only essential, all-natural ingredients required to deliver the results men want. There are never any parabens, sulfates, or phthalates in their products.

Blu Atlas stays true to its nature-based ethos, combining ingredients sourced from plants and the natural landscape to provide nature’s best skin care products to men. Mother Nature would be proud!

Honesty is the best policy

You’ve heard this saying a lot, and we all know it’s true. Honesty is the best policy—especially when it comes to products you’re splashing all over your skin and body. You don’t want your ingredient list to look like unpronounceable dinosaur names like Archaeopteryx, Therizinosauria, Dilophosaurus. You get the point. It’s probably best to avoid ingredients that you can’t pronounce or understand.

Blue Atlas’s all-natural ingredient lists are transparent and honest, so you won’t need a degree in chemistry to understand what you’re slathering on your skin.

Unisex

There is no need to fight for counter space in the bathroom because Blu Atlas products are for everyone. Every single one of their skincare items is unisex and works just as well for women’s skin as it does for men. If you’re a woman looking for a minimalist approach to skincare with the best all-natural ingredients, you can’t go wrong with Blu Atlas.

Vegan

Okay, so their products are vegan. Who cares except for actual vegans? You should care! Vegan skincare products are made from less irritating and bothersome ingredients. They include natural botanicals and plants straight from nature. Skin will suffer less stress, irritation, and annoyance when using vegan products.

Employing vegan all-natural ingredients is Blu Atlas’s way of saying they care about men, women, and every skin type. No need to stress out about choosing the right brand. If you have sensitive skin, dry skin, or other skin conditions, you can feel confident and keep your skin safe with Blu Atlas skincare products.

Cruelty-free

Making a positive impact on the world is another goal of this dynamic company. Their straightforward ethos and moral compass make them a truly excellent skincare company. Certified cruelty-free brands like Blu Atlas promise to never test their products on animals.

Your happiness, guaranteed

With each purchase, your happiness and satisfaction are guaranteed at Blu Atlas. Wake up and decide you don’t love the anti-aging Face Moisturizer? Simply return it to receive a full refund. While we don’t think you’ll be returning any Blu Atlas products, it adds an extra layer of confidence and security, knowing you can return a product if you don’t love it.

Simple is the best approach to premium skincare

You might notice something while looking at Blu Atlas’s skincare bottles, tubes, and tubs. Each has a minimalist design, clear block print, and evokes a spartan spirit. This company doesn’t want to waste your time convincing you their brand is the best. Instead, they just manufacture the best premium science-backed skincare products for men that offer the best results.

We love this simple approach to helping men with health and wellness. So often, men’s skincare needs get overlooked. This simple, minimalist brand aims to change that.

No stress, no worries

With a skincare brand that makes taking care of your body and skin so easy, there’s no reason to worry or stress that you’re “doing it wrong.” Their products have clear descriptions and labels and tell you exactly how to use each item to achieve the best results. Simply look at the front label for clear, concise instructions for the best outcome with each product.

Best-Selling products

Their whole skincare collection is full of bestselling products, but we’d like to highlight a few for any readers out there dying of curiosity over Blu Atlas’s merchandise.

Let’s walk through a morning routine using Blu Atlas’s botanical-based products. For this morning walkthrough, you are Taylor, a cool, casual lad who is just waking up to get ready for his busy day.

Blu Atlas morning routine (Taylor edition)

It’s time to wake up for another glorious day. You stretch, jump out of bed, and glide to the shower to start your morning rituals. While waiting for the water to warm up, you eye your simple, clean bottle of Blu Atlas Shampoo, an all-natural, richly lathering shampoo that gently scrubs buildup, grease, and oil from your hair. The refreshing water feels just right as you suds up the shampoo to get positively fresh. Time to rinse it out and move on to the next step—the Blu Atlas Body Wash and Conditioner.

Conditioner, sweet conditioner, please make my hair lush and full! You gently massage Blu Atlas’s lightweight conditioner into your scalp and work it to the ends of your hair, reveling in the lavish feel of this chemical-free formula. Waiting for the conditioner to perform its miracles on your hair, you lather up the Blu Atlas Body Wash to save time during your shower.

The soothing body wash is a luxurious way to get squeaky clean before your busy day. Made with all-natural ingredients like aloe leaf, coco-caprylate, and green tea extract, it transports your mind and body to a crisp, lush botanical garden. Washing all the product from your hair and skin, you finish your shower in a steamy rinse of hot air and warm water.

You confidently step out of the shower, ready to face your day with poise and enthusiasm. But wait! You almost forgot the last two steps of your grooming routine. You grab your Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser bottle to gently revive your tired skin and brighten it before you begin your day. Ah yes, that’s perfect.

Now you gently swipe your Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer over your whole face to complete your morning ritual. Routine complete. You stare at your reflection, turning your face side to side to admire your handiwork and think, “not too shabby, Taylor. Not too shabby.”

Why we love Blu Atlas

The real question now is, what’s not to love about Blu Atlas? They are a science-backed, nature and skin-loving company that produces the best men’s skincare today. Quite simply, we love their honesty, their first-class products and ingredients, and their commitment to providing premium skincare for men.

