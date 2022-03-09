Meet Blu Atlas: World’s Finest Men’s Grooming Products 

Aftershave Buy Now

Aftershave is one of those traditional men’s grooming products that can be harsh and irritating to the skin, not to mention full of unnecessary chemicals. To combat any potential redness, itching and general post-shave irritation, Blu Atlas created this calming, soothing aftershave. The formula is rich in naturally hydrating and softening ingredients like shea butter and aloe vera leaf juice, which alleviate post-shave irritation by protecting the skin’s delicate moisture barrier. The aftershave also includes rose flower water, which is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, and is recognized for its ability to calm inflammation and promote the healing of scars, burns and cuts.

[$24; bluatlas.com]

Learn more: Best Aftershaves for Men

