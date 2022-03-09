Meet Blu Atlas: World’s Finest Men’s Grooming Products 

Conditioner Buy Now

Lock in the hydration of Blu Atlas’ shampoo with the brand’s all-natural conditioner. The formula is lightweight, so it’s ideal for all hair types; however, it is especially suited for those with strands prone to dryness, dullness and breakage. With ingredients like glycerin and barley protein, this conditioner soothes a dry scalp, seals strands with all-day moisture, combats frizz, and restores hair depth and shine.

[$22; bluatlas.com]

