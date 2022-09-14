Meet Blu Atlas: World’s Finest Men’s Grooming Products 

DeodorantBuy Now
For an aluminum-free deodorant that really works, try Blu Atlas’ deodorant. The odor-neutralizing formula relies on ingredients like coconut-derived coco-caprylate gel to soothe the delicate underarm area and volcanic ash to absorb excess oil and impurities. The result is clean-smelling pits that embrace the power of nature’s own odor blockers.
[$15; bluatlas.com]
